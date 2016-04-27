VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Inter-Asia railroad
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

New railroad proposed to connect Vietnam and China

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) is conducting research on an inter-Asia railroad connecting Lao Cai, Hanoi and Hai Phong to southwest China.
 
go to top