Vietnamese diplomat elected to lead global intellectual property agency
The appointment ‘marks an important milestone in Vietnam’s multilateral diplomacy.’
Vietnam proposes amendments to stalled TPP trade deal at Sydney talks: sources
Vietnam's desire to shelve the IP provisions around pharmaceutical data is likely to win broad support.
US launches formal trade investigation into China
'We will safeguard the copyrights, patents, trademarks, trade secrets and other intellectual property that is so vital to our security and to our prosperity.'
August 19, 2017 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Visual artists demand 'fair' share of sales
Painters, unlike, musicians, writers and filmmakers, don't receive royalties each time their works are resold.
May 01, 2017 | 11:30 pm GMT+7