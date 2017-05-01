VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag intellectual property
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese diplomat elected to lead global intellectual property agency

The appointment ‘marks an important milestone in Vietnam’s multilateral diplomacy.’

Vietnam proposes amendments to stalled TPP trade deal at Sydney talks: sources

Vietnam's desire to shelve the IP provisions around pharmaceutical data is likely to win broad support.

US launches formal trade investigation into China

'We will safeguard the copyrights, patents, trademarks, trade secrets and other intellectual property that is so vital to our security and to our prosperity.'
August 19, 2017 | 08:48 am GMT+7

Visual artists demand 'fair' share of sales

Painters, unlike, musicians, writers and filmmakers, don't receive royalties each time their works are resold.
May 01, 2017 | 11:30 pm GMT+7
 
go to top