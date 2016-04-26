VnExpress International
Compulsory social insurance unnerves foreign employees in Vietnam

'It makes no sense to pay the insurance. I would rather keep the money.'

Patients risk being left behind as foreign donors pull the plug on HIV/AIDS in Vietnam

Vietnam is racing against the clock to provide free drugs under health insurance but around half of HIV patients ...

Taiwanese garment firm to get $18 mln compensation after fire at Vietnam factory

The incident engulfed the company's main factory and a major amount of machinery and materials.
May 17, 2017 | 11:05 am GMT+7

Trump seeks help of insurers to smooth Obamacare transition

Trump said healthcare policy is one of his top domestic priorities.
February 28, 2017 | 08:31 am GMT+7

Vietnam may provide health insurance for people with HIV

The move comes at a time when international donors are cutting back funding for HIV/AIDS.
December 15, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Who will pay for HIV/AIDS treatment in Vietnam?

Health insurance will foot the bill when international donors withdraw funding.
July 20, 2016 | 04:59 pm GMT+7

School in Vietnam shut due to no students

A million dollar school in the central province of Ha Tinh has welcomed only two groups for short term courses since it opened in 2015. Ever since, it's been closed.
June 11, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7

Vietnam to monitor financial system more closely: Deputy PM

The government’s National Financial Supervisory Commission (NFSC), which oversees financial and monetary policies, will develop a realiable database on the financial market and ...
April 26, 2016 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
 
