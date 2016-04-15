The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Connected for 20 years: How the internet has changed life in Vietnam
‘If we had not been brave enough to open the door, we would have felt guilty now for obstructing the country’s development.’
Vietnam beats Thailand, Indonesia with big jump in global innovation ranking
The country, at number 47, is now only behind Singapore and Malaysia in Southeast Asia.
Vietnam hosts conference on ASEAN-EU cooperation in science, innovation
Around 600 delegates from Vietnam and the international community are taking part in a conference being held in Hanoi which aims to enhance integration and promote cooperation in ...
May 12, 2016 | 03:30 pm GMT+7
State funded research key to breakthrough innovation
Last Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam called for greater transparency in state research funding. This is one of his five directions to make science and technology ...
April 18, 2016 | 05:58 pm GMT+7
The sky's the limit at Geneva inventions show
Shoes that can reunite lost toddlers with their parents and a morphing sofa designed for spur of the moment conjugal relations are among the centrepieces at this year's Geneva ...
April 15, 2016 | 11:59 am GMT+7
