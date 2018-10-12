VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Best-selling cars in September: Kia Morning drops out of top 10

By Ta Lu, Ngoc Tuan   October 12, 2018 | 03:14 pm GMT+7
The entry of Hyundai cars has pushed hitherto popular cars like the Kia Morning out of the top 10, while Toyota’s Vios remains at the top.
Tags: Vietnam car September 2018 sales best selling Kia Morning Huyndai
 
Read more
Vietnam urged to cut dependence on crude oil

Vietnam urged to cut dependence on crude oil

Stop building condotels, says real estate association

Stop building condotels, says real estate association

Vietnam footwear exports benefit from US-China trade spat

Vietnam footwear exports benefit from US-China trade spat

HCMC upscale apartment sales much higher than Hanoi

HCMC upscale apartment sales much higher than Hanoi

Downtown HCMC proving increasingly elusive for apartment developers

Downtown HCMC proving increasingly elusive for apartment developers

Banks expect profits to rise 18.6 percent

Banks expect profits to rise 18.6 percent

HCMC office rents soar to five-year high

HCMC office rents soar to five-year high

Competition heats up in third-party merchandise, food delivery market

Competition heats up in third-party merchandise, food delivery market

 
go to top