VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

A look at Vietnam’s worst-selling cars in June

By Ta Lu, Luong Dung   July 12, 2018 | 11:38 am GMT+7
All the worst-sellers are autos imported under Decree 116 which imposes tough registration and quality controls.
A look at Vietnam’s worst-selling cars in June
Tags: Vietnam car automobile sale Decree 116
 
Read more
Vietnam’s reliance on China for exports risky: experts

Vietnam’s reliance on China for exports risky: experts

Overseas remittances to HCMC rises 20 pct to $2.9 billion

Overseas remittances to HCMC rises 20 pct to $2.9 billion

US real estate firm makes surprise return to Vietnam

US real estate firm makes surprise return to Vietnam

Parliament okays $300mln railway upgrade in Vietnam

Parliament okays $300mln railway upgrade in Vietnam

Vietnam airport expansion requires vicinity upgrade in tandem: Minister

Vietnam airport expansion requires vicinity upgrade in tandem: Minister

Hundreds demand extradition of Vietnamese CEO for $36mln cryptocurrency fraud

Hundreds demand extradition of Vietnamese CEO for $36mln cryptocurrency fraud

Ban sugar imports, tax other sweeteners, Vietnamese government urged

Ban sugar imports, tax other sweeteners, Vietnamese government urged

Defense Ministry urged haste in handing over land for Saigon bridge

Defense Ministry urged haste in handing over land for Saigon bridge

 
go to top