inflation
Vietnam to contain inflation in 2018, won't boost economic growth at any cost: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has outlined his fiscal plans in a recent article.
Asian markets finish week on a high
Friday saw a bounce-back as investors tracked their New York counterparts
Stocks rally despite US inflation spike, dollar on defensive
Asian stocks gained on Thursday after Wall Street brushed aside strong U.S. inflation data.
February 15, 2018 | 08:01 am GMT+7
Japan inflation ticks up but far from target
When the volatile prices for fresh food and energy were stripped out, prices rose by even less.
December 01, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s inflation edges closer to annual limit in October
Higher prices for healthcare and food caused CPI to jump nearly 3 percent on-year.
October 30, 2017 | 07:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnam forecasts GDP growth of at least 6.5 pct in 2018, says 2017 target in sight
The government's latest forecast is more optimistic than the World Bank's projection.
October 23, 2017 | 05:37 pm GMT+7
In Europre, inflation targets still proving elusive
Inflation broke through target earlier this year, largely because sterling's plunge in value since Britons voted to leave the EU in June 2016.
September 11, 2017 | 02:10 pm GMT+7
Getting to the core of global inflation
But the global economy is growing strongly.
August 21, 2017 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
Europe's recovery strengthens, unemployment at 8-year low
The jobless rate of 9.1 percent was better than predicted by analysts.
July 31, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
China's June factory price inflation subdued on modest raw materials recovery
Oversupply and weak demand remain problems.
July 10, 2017 | 10:58 am GMT+7
Vietnam won't change GDP growth target for 2017 after Q1 slowdown
The government has adopted a determined stance despite a slowdown in the industrial sector, a smaller rice harvest and a widening trade gap.
May 05, 2017 | 03:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's Q1 economic growth slowest in 3 years
The industrial sector and trade deficit have been dragging on the country's economic momentum.
March 29, 2017 | 02:25 pm GMT+7
Vietnam oil product prices slashed by highest margin since Jan 2016
The government is trying to curb inflation in 2017, and lower fuel prices might help it meet the annual target.
March 22, 2017 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
Vietnam sets goal of 6.7 percent economic growth for next year
Legislators eye a recovery after the economy cooled off in the first half of 2016.
November 08, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Inflation speeds up in Vietnam on higher healthcare costs
Officials say energy prices may soon rise due to an anticipated cut in global oil output.
October 29, 2016 | 11:33 am GMT+7
