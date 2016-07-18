The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
industrial waste
Health warning for fish from central Vietnam adds to uncertainty after toxic spill
Officials continue to ask consumers to avoid certain seafood products.
Don't eat fish caught off Vietnam's central coast: health authorities
Catches may still contain poisonous chemicals.
Industrial waste from Formosa steel plant found buried in public park
It was mixed with soil to grow trees at a park in Ha Tinh.
July 18, 2016 | 05:23 pm GMT+7
