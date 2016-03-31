The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
industrial park
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
HCMC to build $4,500 apartments for low-income workers
Around 80 percent of workers at industrial parks across the country cannot afford to buy a home.
Demand for factory space soars in Vietnam as companies abandon China
Cheap labor costs and tax breaks are attracting foreign firms.
Singapore investors back Vietnam on wave of global integration
Industrial parks are expanding in the expectation more foreign funds will start flooding into the country.
September 16, 2016 | 10:39 am GMT+7
Thai investor plans giant $800 mln industrial park in Vietnam
It is one of the three largest foreign industrial park developers in Vietnam.
August 02, 2016 | 02:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese fishermen head overseas for work after pollution kills off catch
The Vietnamese government will help fishermen from central coastal provinces to find new jobs in the wake of mass fish deaths that have hammered local fisheries, according to the ...
June 30, 2016 | 05:10 pm GMT+7
Landlords hungry for tenants blockade factory in central Vietnam
Buses carrying hundreds of migrant workers to a factory on Wednesday were stopped by angry out-of-pocket locals demanding the employees take up lodgings with them.
June 23, 2016 | 05:46 pm GMT+7
Over 300 new industrial parks and economic zones opened in first quarter
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) issued investment registration certificates for more than 160 foreign investment projects with total registered investment capital ...
April 22, 2016 | 05:26 pm GMT+7
Dispute between industrial park owner and tenant draws official warning
Long An authorities have pledged to come down hard on owners of industrial parks if they interfere in the operations of their tenants, after a dispute between a park’s management ...
March 31, 2016 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter