VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag individual vehicles
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

HCMC expects to pocket $1.3 million per month from hiking roadside car parking fees

Officials are hoping the higher fees will deter drivers from parking in the city center.

Hanoi enjoyed just 38 days of clean air in 2017: report

Air pollution in Hanoi is due to factors including a rise in construction works, car and motorcycle use, and ...

Hanoi revives plan to ban motorbikes in uphill battle against congestion

Officials continue to blame five million motorbikes in the capital. 
June 03, 2017 | 10:57 am GMT+7
 
go to top