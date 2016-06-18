VnExpress International
Vietnam's economy classed as 'mostly unfree' by global survey

The country has been advised to continue reforms, reduce red tape and increase transparency.

Vietnam stock hits fresh near 10-yr high

Vietnam stocks firmed to hit a fresh near decade high on Wednesday, while Singapore held on to two-year highs.

Don't get addicted to latte if you value your dong in Vietnam

A Starbucks latte in Vietnam is 10 times more expensive than a cup of ca phe sua da.
May 04, 2017 | 08:35 pm GMT+7

Vietnam to launch combined stock index this month

The VNX Allshare index will be officially launched on October 24 with a base value of 1,000.
October 03, 2016 | 12:15 pm GMT+7

Land disputes in Vietnam: a burden with few solutions

A quarter of surveyed Vietnamese express their concern over land disagreements including land use rights certificate, land boundary and land resettlement, but nearly half choose ...
June 18, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7
 
