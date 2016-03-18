VnExpress International
Tag independent candidates
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

National Assembly independent hopefuls seek support

Independent candidates who are running for parliament without being nominated by their employers must finalise support from their colleagues by April ...

NA election supervisors: Identify “reactionary groups” behind independent candidates

Members of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) have asked the National Election Committee to clarify information ...
 
