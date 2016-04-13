VnExpress International
Final list of NA candidates announced; 11 self-nominees remain

The final list of candidates for Vietnam's next National Assembly was announced by the National Election Council at an international press conference ...

154 independent National Assembly candidates preliminarily approved

Self-nominees account for 154 of the 1,146 candidates seeking election to Vietnam’s upcoming 14th National ...
 
