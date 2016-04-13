The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Final list of NA candidates announced; 11 self-nominees remain
The final list of candidates for Vietnam's next National Assembly was announced by the National Election Council at an international press conference ...
154 independent National Assembly candidates preliminarily approved
Self-nominees account for 154 of the 1,146 candidates seeking election to Vietnam’s upcoming 14th National ...
