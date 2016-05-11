VnExpress International
Key dates in Catalonia's push for independence

Catalan separatists won a crucial vote Thursday that pitted them against anti-independence parties

Spain on a knife's edge as Madrid seizes control of rebel Catalonia

Secessionist lawmakers voted 70 to 10 in the 135-member parliament Friday to declare Catalonia 'a republic in the ...

Taiwan president pledges to defend freedoms despite China pressure

Taiwan leader vows to defend democratic rights and freedom while China considers self-ruled Taiwan a wayward province.
October 10, 2017 | 03:55 pm GMT+7

Catalan crisis poses fresh challenge to battered EU

Separatist movements are affecting states across the continent.
October 06, 2017 | 11:01 am GMT+7

Catalan leader calls for international mediation in Madrid stand-off

Spain's biggest constitutional crisis in decades has raised fears of unrest and prolonged political instability in its wealthiest region.
October 03, 2017 | 12:06 am GMT+7

Baghdad piles pressure on Iraqi Kurds to reverse overwhelming independence vote

Final results released on Wednesday showed nearly 93 percent in favor of independence, and 7.3 percent against.
September 28, 2017 | 07:51 am GMT+7

One in six support Hong Kong independence from China, poll says

Although few think it will ever happen.
July 25, 2016 | 03:30 pm GMT+7

Hong Kong on high alert for Chinese visit as independence calls grow

Authorities worried about increasingly strident calls for Hong Kong independence are taking no chances ahead of a rare visit from one of China's top ranking officials, shutting ...
May 17, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7

Ahead of inauguration, China says Taiwan to blame for any crisis

Taiwan's new government will be to blame for any crisis with China that erupts once it assumes office, Beijing said on Wednesday, heaping on the pressure ahead of the inauguration ...
May 11, 2016 | 04:04 pm GMT+7
 
