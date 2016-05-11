The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
independence
Key dates in Catalonia's push for independence
Catalan separatists won a crucial vote Thursday that pitted them against anti-independence parties
Spain on a knife's edge as Madrid seizes control of rebel Catalonia
Secessionist lawmakers voted 70 to 10 in the 135-member parliament Friday to declare Catalonia 'a republic in the ...
Taiwan president pledges to defend freedoms despite China pressure
Taiwan leader vows to defend democratic rights and freedom while China considers self-ruled Taiwan a wayward province.
October 10, 2017 | 03:55 pm GMT+7
Catalan crisis poses fresh challenge to battered EU
Separatist movements are affecting states across the continent.
October 06, 2017 | 11:01 am GMT+7
Catalan leader calls for international mediation in Madrid stand-off
Spain's biggest constitutional crisis in decades has raised fears of unrest and prolonged political instability in its wealthiest region.
October 03, 2017 | 12:06 am GMT+7
Baghdad piles pressure on Iraqi Kurds to reverse overwhelming independence vote
Final results released on Wednesday showed nearly 93 percent in favor of independence, and 7.3 percent against.
September 28, 2017 | 07:51 am GMT+7
One in six support Hong Kong independence from China, poll says
Although few think it will ever happen.
July 25, 2016 | 03:30 pm GMT+7
Hong Kong on high alert for Chinese visit as independence calls grow
Authorities worried about increasingly strident calls for Hong Kong independence are taking no chances ahead of a rare visit from one of China's top ranking officials, shutting ...
May 17, 2016 | 03:15 pm GMT+7
Ahead of inauguration, China says Taiwan to blame for any crisis
Taiwan's new government will be to blame for any crisis with China that erupts once it assumes office, Beijing said on Wednesday, heaping on the pressure ahead of the inauguration ...
May 11, 2016 | 04:04 pm GMT+7
