Tag Independence Palace
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Saigon show uncovers century of conflict and political turmoil

The Independence Palace has witnessed countless events unfold and shape the course of Vietnamese history.

HCMC to close two central streets this Friday for Tet Offensive ceremony

Traffic around the Independence Palace will be diverted during the morning.

Independence Palace reveals secrets of toppled Saigon regime

Tanks slammed through the gates of the Independence Palace at around noon on April 30, 1975, marking the fall of Saigon. Now for the first time, some of the palace's hidden ...
April 29, 2016 | 05:56 pm GMT+7
 
