Tag
income
Holiday bonuses show huge disparity as Lunar New Year nears in Vietnam
It’s that time of year again when workers find out how festive this holiday is going to be.
N. Korean incomes improving but far below South: Seoul
It was the fastest expansion since 2011, when incomes rose by more than 7 percent.
Wealth inequality a threat to East Asia, Pacific: World Bank
Income inequality is already high or rising rapidly, with the problem most acute in Indonesia and China.
December 04, 2017 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese workers could earn $13,000 per year at special economic zones: official
Tax and other incentives in the zones are expected to bring ‘unimaginable’ breakthroughs.
October 28, 2017 | 01:28 pm GMT+7
Vietnam losing its charm among expats: HSBC survey
Only 28 percent of expats in Vietnam agree they enjoy a better overall quality of life than in their home countries.
September 27, 2017 | 05:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese teachers make a meager $100 a month
40 percent of teachers in a national survey said they would choose a different career if they had the chance.
September 23, 2017 | 03:33 pm GMT+7
The more kids the merrier? Not for parents in Saigon
The cost of raising one child is pushing the limit for many families in the city with the country's lowest birth rate.
September 06, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
'Disaster' as Vietnam sets the bar low for future teachers
Teacher training institutions are poised to accept freshmen who failed to grasp the basics in high school.
August 08, 2017 | 12:26 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s retail sales jump to $74bln in first 7 months
Rapidly rising incomes and relaxed regulations have got foreign retailers queuing up for a piece of the pie.
August 01, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Saigon's housing market hits highest sales since 2011 bubble crisis
Affordable housing went through the roof, with Q2 sales jumping 123 percent, according to real estate firm Savills.
July 10, 2017 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
Ronaldo stays atop Forbes list of richest athletes
The 32-year-old Portugal forward is estimated to have earned a total of $93 million.
June 08, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7
Bad news: Breakfast in Vietnam may set you back for the day
Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are among the world’s most expensive places to break your fast.
March 03, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Guess how much pilots make in Vietnam: Enough to keep them flying
A Vietnam Airlines pilot now earns $5,100 a month after many of them threatened to quit.
January 24, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Tet divide: Are people getting richer or is the income gap getting wider?
Local or imported products for New Year: you decide.
January 21, 2017 | 03:22 am GMT+7
Eight men own half the world's wealth: Oxfam
The wealth of the world's poorest 3.6 billion people is the equivalent to the combined net worth of eight businessmen.
January 16, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7
