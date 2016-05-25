The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
imports
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam's biggest trade deficit is no longer with China but S.Korea
Experts said the trend is not a source of concern as the Korean imports mostly serve industrial production in Vietnam.
Vietnam’s car imports jump 34 pct y/y in Q1 on tax cuts
Purchases from Southeast Asian markets jumped 67.6 percent.
Vietnam growing expensive taste for foreign fruit and vegetables
The country spent $164 million on fruit and vegetable imports in the first two months of 2017, up 55 percent on-year.
March 13, 2017 | 12:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam ends tax breaks on car imports for overseas Vietnamese
Some importers have abused the policy to avoid huge taxes on luxury cars.
October 05, 2016 | 04:14 pm GMT+7
Trade deficit looms for Vietnam despite positive start to 2016
The country will run a trade deficit this year but the figure will be less than five percent of total export revenue, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade in a teleconference ...
June 06, 2016 | 06:40 pm GMT+7
New Philippine econ minister vows strong push for family planning
Philippines President-elect Rodrigo Duterte will aggressively implement the country's family planning law to push his economic growth agenda, one of his aides said on Monday, in a ...
May 25, 2016 | 06:27 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter