Vietnam's biggest trade deficit is no longer with China but S.Korea

Experts said the trend is not a source of concern as the Korean imports mostly serve industrial production in Vietnam.

Vietnam’s car imports jump 34 pct y/y in Q1 on tax cuts

Purchases from Southeast Asian markets jumped 67.6 percent.

Vietnam growing expensive taste for foreign fruit and vegetables

The country spent $164 million on fruit and vegetable imports in the first two months of 2017, up 55 percent on-year.
March 13, 2017 | 12:31 pm GMT+7

Vietnam ends tax breaks on car imports for overseas Vietnamese

Some importers have abused the policy to avoid huge taxes on luxury cars.
October 05, 2016 | 04:14 pm GMT+7

Trade deficit looms for Vietnam despite positive start to 2016

The country will run a trade deficit this year but the figure will be less than five percent of total export revenue, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade in a teleconference ...
June 06, 2016 | 06:40 pm GMT+7

