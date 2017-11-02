The most read Vietnamese newspaper
imported cars
New regulation puts the squeeze on Vietnamese car importers
While erecting technical barriers to hinder the flow of imported cars, Vietnam plans to cut taxes imposed on locally-made vehicles to boost its auto ...
Automobile sales accelerate through April
April’s car sales in Vietnam saw an on-year increase of 42 percent to touch more than 25,000 units, said the ...
