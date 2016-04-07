VnExpress International
Tag imported car
Vietnam driven to protect domestic automobile industry

A middle-class population and falling tariffs on car imports are the main drivers behind Vietnam’s car market.

Automobile imports drop off but Thailand accelerates to pole position

Vietnam imported 29,000 completely built unit cars in the first four months of 2016, with Thailand supplying ...

Car imports fall back in first quarter

Vietnam had imported 14,903 completely built-up automobiles (CBUs) by mid-March this year, a decrease of 4,066 compared with the same period last year.
April 07, 2016 | 06:30 pm GMT+7
 
