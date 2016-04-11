VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag import value
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam records $1.7 billion trade surplus in first half of 2016

After a trade deficit of $3.54 billion last year, the country has turned it around in the first half of 2016. 

Vietnamese exports to Canada surpass rest of Southeast Asia

Vietnam’s export value to Canada over the first quarter of this year hit $836.1 million, making the country the ...

Vietnam’s trade deficit with China drops

Vietnam saw a reduction of 15.6 percent in its trade deficit with China in the first quarter of 2016, raising expectations about an ongoing decline for the whole year.
April 11, 2016 | 03:57 pm GMT+7
 
go to top