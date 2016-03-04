VnExpress International
Tag import tax
Half of retail petrol prices taxes and additional costs

A liter of gasoline RON 92 is currently sold at VND14,420, of which VND7,900 is taxes and additional costs, according to calculations by VnExpress ...

Vietnam slashes import duty on diesel and jet fuels

Import duty on diesel and jet fuels has been lowered while the tax on gasoline remains unchanged, effective on ...

Vietnam’s sole oil refinery asks for tax break

Oil producer PetroVietnam has asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade for a tax break on oil products from its Dung Quat refinery, the company said.
March 04, 2016 | 03:24 pm GMT+7
 
