Tag
import tariff
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam driven to protect domestic automobile industry
A middle-class population and falling tariffs on car imports are the main drivers behind Vietnam’s car market.
Japanese tariffs hobble Vietnamese tuna exports
Thai and Filipino tuna exporters have accessed the market tariff-free for years.
Vietnam's car imports soar in January as tariffs fall
Tariffs on car imports from ASEAN countries will be fully removed by 2018.
February 06, 2017 | 01:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's oil imports from South Korea spike after tariff cut
Vietnam recorded an eight-fold jump in imports of oil products from South Korea in the first five months of this year following a tariff cut.
June 29, 2016 | 06:11 pm GMT+7
