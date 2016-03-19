The most read Vietnamese newspaper
import duty
Vietnamese garment firms stitched up by export tariffs
The country’s garment sector is unlikely to reach its export value target of $31.5 billion this year.
Chinese cheap steel floods Vietnam market
If Vietnam fails to curb massive imports of steel products from China, several domestic steelmakers may go ...
Thailand overtakes China to become Vietnam’s top car supplier
Over the first four months of this year, three out of ten cars imported into Vietnam were made in Thailand.
May 30, 2016 | 06:23 pm GMT+7
U.S. sets steep duties on imports of Chinese cold-rolled steel
The United States slapped Chinese steelmakers with final import duties of 522 percent on cold-rolled flat steel on May 17 after finding that their products were being sold in the ...
May 23, 2016 | 09:10 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s sole oil refinery asks to self-regulate import duties
The Dung Quat oil refinery, in an attempt to reduce losses after certain Free Trade Agreements (FTA) come into effect, is seeking approval from the Ministry of Finance to ...
May 13, 2016 | 09:21 am GMT+7
Vietnam Petroleum Association asks for lower import duty on oil products
The association has sent a proposal to the Prime Minister asking for import taxes on oil products to be cut while raising consumer taxes to make up losses to the state revenue.
May 05, 2016 | 04:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnam slashes import duty on diesel and jet fuels
Import duty on diesel and jet fuels has been lowered while the tax on gasoline remains unchanged, effective on March 18.
March 19, 2016 | 12:08 pm GMT+7
