illiteracy
Portraits of Vietnam's eye-opening education divide

City kids have computers and TVs in their schools, but some countryside students are even short of fresh water. 

70-year-old teacher gives poor kids an education they deserve

A story of love and dedication for Teacher's Day, November 20.
 
