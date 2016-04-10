The most read Vietnamese newspaper
illegal workers
Illegal Vietnamese workers arrested in Thailand amid large-scale crackdown
The group said they were on their way home for Tet after they were discovered crammed in the back of a van.
South Korea may cease taking Vietnamese laborers as more overstay
More than 16,000 Vietnamese sent to South Korea last year overstayed their work visas.
S Korea closes labor door to Hanoi, Vietnam provinces as many overstay
The country is blocking applicants from Hanoi and 10 provinces, except those from areas hit by an environmental catastrophe.
March 31, 2017 | 11:19 am GMT+7
Vietnam stops 10 provinces from exporting laborers to South Korea
Illegal workers overstaying their visas have forced the government to act.
August 01, 2016 | 04:48 pm GMT+7
Thanh Hoa: 8,300 illegal Vietnamese workers in China
The northern province of Thanh Hoa has detected about 8,300 of its residents having illegally crossed the border to seek jobs in China via Quang Ninh and Lang Son provinces.
April 10, 2016 | 09:37 pm GMT+7
