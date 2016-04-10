VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag illegal workers
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Illegal Vietnamese workers arrested in Thailand amid large-scale crackdown

The group said they were on their way home for Tet after they were discovered crammed in the back of a van.

South Korea may cease taking Vietnamese laborers as more overstay

More than 16,000 Vietnamese sent to South Korea last year overstayed their work visas.

S Korea closes labor door to Hanoi, Vietnam provinces as many overstay

The country is blocking applicants from Hanoi and 10 provinces, except those from areas hit by an environmental catastrophe.
March 31, 2017 | 11:19 am GMT+7

Vietnam stops 10 provinces from exporting laborers to South Korea

Illegal workers overstaying their visas have forced the government to act.
August 01, 2016 | 04:48 pm GMT+7

Thanh Hoa: 8,300 illegal Vietnamese workers in China

The northern province of Thanh Hoa has detected about 8,300 of its residents having illegally crossed the border to seek jobs in China via Quang Ninh and Lang Son provinces.
April 10, 2016 | 09:37 pm GMT+7
 
go to top