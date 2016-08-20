VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag illegal trade
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Major rhino horn seized at Vietnam airport

The major bust coincided with pledges to step up enforcement during a conference in Hanoi.

Vietnam to beef up fight against illegal wildlife trade

The Prime Minister steps in, urging agencies concerned at all levels to combat the trafficking of wild animals.

France seizes 2,000 dead seahorses en route to Vietnam

Seahorses are used in Asia as traditional medicine and aphrodisiacs.
August 20, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
 
go to top