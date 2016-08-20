The most read Vietnamese newspaper
illegal trade
Major rhino horn seized at Vietnam airport
The major bust coincided with pledges to step up enforcement during a conference in Hanoi.
Vietnam to beef up fight against illegal wildlife trade
The Prime Minister steps in, urging agencies concerned at all levels to combat the trafficking of wild animals.
France seizes 2,000 dead seahorses en route to Vietnam
Seahorses are used in Asia as traditional medicine and aphrodisiacs.
August 20, 2016
