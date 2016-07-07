VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag illegal tour guide
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam to punish obnoxious Chinese tourists and guides

Telling false stories about Vietnam’s history. Burning Vietnamese currency. Yelling threats and slurs at airline staff. Stirring up chaos in buffet ...

Vietnam to crack down on illegal foreign tour guides

Apparently, it’s aimed at the Chinese who have triggered widespread backlash over the past week.
 
go to top