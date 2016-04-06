VnExpress International
Vietnam cracks $58 mln football gambling cyber-ring

Police busted an online football gambling ring worth VND1.3 trillion ($58 million) on April 3 after 14 simultaneous raids in Thanh Hoa city, central ...
 
