Tag
illegal fishing
Philippines arrests 14 Vietnamese sailors for illegal fishing
Fourteen Vietnamese fishermen were arrested early on Wednesday off the coast of the Philippines for “poaching” in the country's territorial waters.
Indonesia releases Vietnamese fishermen in time for Lunar New Year
A total of 150 Vietnamese fishermen detained for illegal fishing in Indonesia have been released this year.
Vietnam asks Indonesia to reconsider destroying illegal fishing boats
Indonesia has destroyed hundreds of foreign illegal vessels since 2014, including many Vietnamese boats.
January 27, 2018 | 09:32 am GMT+7
Vietnam asks Indonesia to hold fair trials for fishermen accused of illegal activities
Two fishermen have been charged with illegal fishing by Indonesian authorities.
December 19, 2017 | 11:07 am GMT+7
Vietnam pledges to protect fishermen prosecuted by Indonesia for alleged illegal fishing
Two fishermen have been found guilty but claim they were forced into disputed waters by Indonesian forces.
December 15, 2017 | 10:45 am GMT+7
Duterte oversees release and farewell of Vietnamese fishermen caught poaching in Filipino waters
The fishermen were arrested in September in an incident which also saw two other crew members killed.
November 30, 2017 | 10:16 am GMT+7
Philippines apologizes for killing of two Vietnamese fishermen
The two Vietnamese men were shot dead by Philippine naval personnel during a chase last month.
October 27, 2017 | 10:37 am GMT+7
EU gives Vietnam 'yellow card' over illegal fishing
Vietnam's seafood association said the warning serves as both a challenge and a chance for the country to improve its fishing industry.
October 25, 2017 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
Indonesia releases 239 Vietnamese fishermen detained for illegal fishing
Vietnam has dispatched a coast guard vessel to bring the fishermen home.
October 05, 2017 | 10:59 am GMT+7
Malaysia detains another 40 Vietnamese for illegal fishing
They reportedly posed as local fishers and used local registration numbers.
July 22, 2017 | 10:05 am GMT+7
Malaysia detains 22 Vietnamese sailors on illegal fishing charges
The fishermen are being investigated for both illegal fishing and for violating Malaysia's Immigration Act.
July 16, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7
Malaysia arrests 26 Vietnamese for illegal fishing: report
Their two boats were seized with an estimated $117,000 worth of catch.
June 19, 2017 | 08:56 am GMT+7
Indonesia to release 690 Vietnamese fishermen
Three Vietnam Coast Guard vessels will be transporting the fishermen home.
June 07, 2017 | 10:30 pm GMT+7
Malaysia detains eight Vietnamese for illegal fishing
Various types of fresh and dried fish were found on-board of the vessel.
April 26, 2017 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Malaysia seizes two fishing boats, arrests 19 Vietnamese for illegal fishing
The fishermen face fines of up to $22,600 each, while the captains could have to pay ten times that amount.
April 14, 2017 | 05:16 pm GMT+7
