VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag IFC
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Happier workers, higher profits, new study of Vietnam garment sector finds

Employers who believe they should squeeze their workers to improve the bottom line may need to think again.

World Bank's financing arm bankrolls Vietnamese bank to support SMEs

The $125 million loan is the largest a foreign organization has granted a local commercial bank this year.

Foreign investors lay eyes on Vietnam’s renewable energy sector

Vietnam has opened up to foreign investors in a bid to meet the rising demand for power.
August 02, 2016 | 06:46 pm GMT+7

Global finance fund feeds $15 million into Vietnam’s livestock

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, officially announced on June 16 it will invest VND340 billion ($15 million) in Anova Feed JSC to ...
June 17, 2016 | 02:42 pm GMT+7

World Bank lender to buy stake in TP Bank

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank's private sector lending arm, plans to buy a five percent stake in Vietnam’s unlisted TP Bank, the Vietnamese lender ...
April 23, 2016 | 10:34 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s Dragon Capital to get $50m IFC debt to deepen corporate bond market

HANOI- The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private lending vehicle of the World Bank Group, said it plans to extend a $50 million financing facility to ...
April 05, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7
 
go to top