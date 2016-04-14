VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag hygiene
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

100 percent of meat samples in Saigon, southern neighbors infected with E. coli: study

150 duck, chicken and pork samples contained levels of the dangerous bacterium beyond the national safety limits.

Two billion people drinking contaminated water: WHO

80 percent of countries acknowledge that their financing is still not enough to meet their nationally-set targets ...

Hanoi restaurant fined for unsavory use of boot

An online video caught a restaurant worker stirring pig intestines with her foot.
March 15, 2017 | 11:25 am GMT+7

Poor hygiene makes Vietnam less attractive tourism destination: survey

Hygiene-related incidents have been reported at many lodgings, including four-star hotels.
November 28, 2016 | 02:09 pm GMT+7

5 million Vietnamese lack standard toilets

Environmental problems caused by poor sanitation cost Vietnam around $780 mln/year.
November 21, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

UNICEF helps improve sanitation, water access in drought-hit Vietnam

Residents in six Vietnamese provinces will benefit from the relief program through February.
November 09, 2016 | 03:34 pm GMT+7

Food safety offenders may face up to 20 years imprisonment

From July 1, anyone who uses banned substances or processes and distributes food known to be unhygienic could receive fines of up to VND200 million ($9,000) and as many as 20 ...
April 15, 2016 | 09:08 am GMT+7
 
go to top