hygiene
100 percent of meat samples in Saigon, southern neighbors infected with E. coli: study
150 duck, chicken and pork samples contained levels of the dangerous bacterium beyond the national safety limits.
Two billion people drinking contaminated water: WHO
80 percent of countries acknowledge that their financing is still not enough to meet their nationally-set targets ...
Hanoi restaurant fined for unsavory use of boot
An online video caught a restaurant worker stirring pig intestines with her foot.
March 15, 2017 | 11:25 am GMT+7
Poor hygiene makes Vietnam less attractive tourism destination: survey
Hygiene-related incidents have been reported at many lodgings, including four-star hotels.
November 28, 2016 | 02:09 pm GMT+7
5 million Vietnamese lack standard toilets
Environmental problems caused by poor sanitation cost Vietnam around $780 mln/year.
November 21, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
UNICEF helps improve sanitation, water access in drought-hit Vietnam
Residents in six Vietnamese provinces will benefit from the relief program through February.
November 09, 2016 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
Food safety offenders may face up to 20 years imprisonment
From July 1, anyone who uses banned substances or processes and distributes food known to be unhygienic could receive fines of up to VND200 million ($9,000) and as many as 20 ...
April 15, 2016 | 09:08 am GMT+7
