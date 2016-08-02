VnExpress International
hydro power plant
2 missing, dozens unaccounted for as Vietnam hydropower tunnel breaks

At least 2 construction workers have been swept away by the deadly currents.

Foreign investors lay eyes on Vietnam’s renewable energy sector

Vietnam has opened up to foreign investors in a bid to meet the rising demand for power.
 
