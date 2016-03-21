VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag HVX
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Weekly market report from March 14 to 18: Foreign investors active on local bourses

Foreign investors were busy last week on Vietnam's markets, with news that a huge stake in Masan Group was being offloaded.
 
go to top