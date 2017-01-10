VnExpress International
Taiwan arrests 40 Vietnamese for illegal entry

Taiwanese coast guard officers said it was the biggest group of illegal Vietnamese immigrants ever caught.

Vietnamese gang investigated for sending illegal workers to South Korea

The gang allegedly charged $5,000-12,000 to arrange for people to enter South Korea on tourist visas.
 
