VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag HSBC
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

HSBC profits up five-fold in third quarter

'Our pivot to Asia is driving higher returns and lending growth, particularly in Hong Kong.'

HSBC raises 2017 growth forecast for Vietnam, WB projects slight expansion

Strong growth in the third quarter may have put the country's annual target back within reach.

Vietnam losing its charm among expats: HSBC survey

Only 28 percent of expats in Vietnam agree they enjoy a better overall quality of life than in their home countries.
September 27, 2017 | 05:55 pm GMT+7

HSBC profits up in first half of 2017

The Asia-focused giant has been on a recovery drive over the past two years to streamline the business and slash costs, and has laid off tens of thousands of staff.
July 31, 2017 | 02:32 pm GMT+7

HSBC lowers 2017 economic growth forecast for Vietnam

The expected growth rate is now far below the government’s target of 6.7 percent.
July 20, 2017 | 11:07 am GMT+7

Vietnam should bring in private capital to finance transport infrastructure: HSBC

The state budget will not be able to cover the country's transport needs.
November 01, 2016 | 05:11 pm GMT+7

Vietnam: Australia’s fastest growing ASEAN trade partner

Bilateral trade is forecast to jump 12 percent this year on the back of a free trade deal.
September 30, 2016 | 03:48 pm GMT+7

HSBC estimates Vietnam's foreign exchange reserves at $38 bln

The central bank may have escaped the impacts of Brexit without exhausting its foreign reserves.
July 31, 2016 | 11:26 am GMT+7
 
go to top