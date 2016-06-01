The most read Vietnamese newspaper
hot weather
Dengue fever continues to ravage Vietnam
Cases of dengue fever are rapidly increasing, with 14 deaths reported so far this year.
Mercury rises to 40C as Hanoi scorched by heat wave
The current heat wave that's got Vietnam sweating is likely to continue heating up the northern region and central ...
Hot weather likely behind the massive lobster die-off in southern Vietnam
Lobster farmers in the south-central province of Phu Yen are suffering huge financial losses following a recent massive lobster die-off.
June 13, 2016 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
Hanoians take cover as heat wave bakes city
Blankets were mobilized, lakes received surprise guests, and ice cubes became the hottest commodity. All for a sole purpose: to keep the heat at bay.
June 01, 2016 | 07:37 pm GMT+7
