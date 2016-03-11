The most read Vietnamese newspaper
homicide
Prominent Vietnam-born lawyer shot dead in broad daylight in Australia
Ho Le Dinh had represented clients known to be involved in organized crime.
Victims' relative named suspect in brutal murder case in northern Vietnam
The killing of the 61-year-old woman and her three grandchildren left the nation in a state of shock.
Four family members brutally murdered in northern Vietnam
The culprit remains at large somewhere in the mountains near the Chinese border.
August 11, 2016 | 05:05 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's appeals court upholds death sentences in murder of 6 family members
The story of a man who brutally murdered his ex-girlfriend's family last year is reaching its final chapter.
July 18, 2016 | 07:46 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese crew murdered South Korean captain over verbal abuse
A sailor from the South Korean fishing vessel said a bad relationship and the language barrier were the reasons for the bloody mutiny.
July 06, 2016 | 06:54 pm GMT+7
US police launch manhunt after six killed in Pittsburgh
US police launched a manhunt on Thursday after a brutal shooting at a backyard barbecue in Pennsylvania killed six people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.
March 15, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
