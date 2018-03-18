VnExpress International
Saigon to install cameras to enhance security in central parks

People have been shooting drugs, cooking, showering and sleeping in parks outside Ben Thanh Market and the Independence Palace.

Hanoians huddle up as first cold spell of winter descends

An unexpected cold snap has hit northern Vietnam over the last few days.
 
