Vietnam's Olympic hero wins silver at Shooting World Cup

Hoang Xuan Vinh proved that he still is in top form seven months after securing Vietnam's first Olympic gold.

Vietnam's Olympic hero refuses prestigious state title

Says 'there should not be a seperate title for me but for Vietnam's sports sector'.

Vietnam officials under fire for taking coaches' places in Rio Olympics

The officials are accused of capitalizing on their positions for a free trip to Brazil.
August 15, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

Jubilance as Vietnamese welcome history-making Olympic champion home

Shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh has been the sole medal winner for the Vietnamese delegation.
August 15, 2016 | 12:52 am GMT+7
 
