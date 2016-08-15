The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Subcriber Now
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Hoang Xuan Vinh
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam's Olympic hero wins silver at Shooting World Cup
Hoang Xuan Vinh proved that he still is in top form seven months after securing Vietnam's first Olympic gold.
Vietnam's Olympic hero refuses prestigious state title
Says 'there should not be a seperate title for me but for Vietnam's sports sector'.
Vietnam officials under fire for taking coaches' places in Rio Olympics
The officials are accused of capitalizing on their positions for a free trip to Brazil.
August 15, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Jubilance as Vietnamese welcome history-making Olympic champion home
Shooter Hoang Xuan Vinh has been the sole medal winner for the Vietnamese delegation.
August 15, 2016 | 12:52 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter