Hoa Phat
Sort by: Newest

'What’s most important is you do your job well,' Vietnam's King of Steel on road to billionaire

The Chairman of Hoa Phat Corporation shares his personal views on life and stories of his company’s battle-hardened journey.

Vietnam's billionaire count doubles to 4 on Forbes' rich list

Chairmen of steel and automotive corporations are the latest Vietnamese to crack into Forbes' list of world's ...

Vietnam's top steelmaker Hoa Phat to build $2.7 billion complex

The country's biggest producer aims to triple its capacity to up to 6 million tons over the next decade to meet local demand.
February 07, 2017 | 01:50 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Sen ready to plunge $700mln into deep-water port

The deep-water port is a part of a $15-billion steel complex planned for the central province of Ninh Thuan.
December 14, 2016 | 02:19 pm GMT+7
 
