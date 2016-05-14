VnExpress International
Sugar factory fined $21,500 for pollution, mass fish deaths in Thanh Hoa river

The factory in the northern Hoa Binh province will be fined VND480 million ($21,470) and suspended for six months for polluting Buoi River, causing ...
 
