Vietnam’s main bourse suspended for second day due to technical issues

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange needs to run tests to ensure security and accuracy before reopening.

Vietnam's HDBank to list shares on Jan 5

The listing values the Vietnamese lender at around $1.43 billion.

Beer giant's shares soar 20 pct to touch market debut ceiling

Foreign investors are eager to get a taste of Vietnam's biggest brewer Sabeco.
December 06, 2016 | 04:24 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's top brewers Sabeco, Habeco to list on main bourse soon

The companies have been ordered to complete their much anticipated listings by December 20.
November 16, 2016 | 09:50 pm GMT+7

Vietnam top brewer Habeco to list 230 million shares

The Hanoi Stock Exchange has allowed the company's shares to be traded on a market for unlisted companies.
October 19, 2016 | 08:15 pm GMT+7

Saigon bourse provides real-time data of foreign investor movements

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) has started to provide live data of foreign investor movements to help other investors decide where they want to put their money.
May 30, 2016 | 06:37 pm GMT+7
 
