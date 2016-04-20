The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
HNX
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese airport operator to take off with $2.4 billion price tag
The company is set to become the largest on the over-the-counter market.
S.Korea stock exchange to provide IT platform for Vietnam's bourse
The new system will help improve market information and surveillance in Vietnam.
Merger appears near for Vietnam's stock exchanges
Officials hope that a single exchange, which is likely to be headquartered in Hanoi, will attract more investors.
October 21, 2016 | 03:59 pm GMT+7
New VinaCapital fund to focus on Vietnam’s unlisted firms
The leading fund manager aims to boost foreign investment in the UpCom market.
October 15, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam to launch combined stock index this month
The VNX Allshare index will be officially launched on October 24 with a base value of 1,000.
October 03, 2016 | 12:15 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s largest IPO of 2016 to launch on August 29
The company with sizable stake in Toyota, Honda and Ford in Vietnam will offer 167 million shares.
August 13, 2016 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese stocks crash following Brexit vote
The domino effect of net sales has caused the VN-Index to spiral by 34 points at one point, the biggest dip this year, while transactions climbed to a 2016 record of over VND6 ...
June 24, 2016 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
Saigon bourse provides real-time data of foreign investor movements
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) has started to provide live data of foreign investor movements to help other investors decide where they want to put their money.
May 30, 2016 | 06:37 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Pharmaceutical Corporation to go public in June
Vietnam’s state owned pharmaceutical corporation Vinapharm will hold an initial public offering (IPO) to sell over 40 million shares on June 22 at a starting price of VND10,000 ...
May 25, 2016 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
Bond sales slow down as banks buy less amid economic growth
Vietnam’s banks are cutting investments in government bonds as the economy continues to grow, boosting demand for funds.
May 05, 2016 | 11:07 am GMT+7
Vietnam Animation Company hopes to capture IPO audience
The Vietnam Animation Single Member Limited Company will offer 589,804 shares on April 27 on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), equivalent to 11 percent of charter capital after ...
April 20, 2016 | 05:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Forest Corporation branches out with public offering
Vietnam Forest Corporation (Vinafor) plans to hold IPO and sell 24.3 million shares, equivalent to seven percent of its charter capital, at a starting price of VND10,100 per share.
April 14, 2016 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam to integrate stock indices in 2016
The combined markets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh will entice more capital from foreign investors and raise the image and transparency of the market to international investors.
April 12, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to raise $90 million by selling stakes in state owned enterprises
State owned enterprises sold stakes in the first quarter of 2016 worth VND2.012 trillion, an increase of 27.5 percent compared with the same period last year.
April 05, 2016 | 05:52 pm GMT+7
