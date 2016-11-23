The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Jay-Z leads Grammy nods as hip-hop dominates
Hiphop dominates the Grammys for the first time.
Hip-hop & Trap: Trap Room 9
An explosive night with Vietnam's trap and hip-hop stars.
Hip-hop is life: The Vietnamese rappers pushing cultural boundaries
Young artists in Ho Chi Minh City are venting their raw emotions and showing off their raw talent on the mic.
May 07, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Piu Piu presents Bobby D and Tizone
Piu Piu Hip Hop Friday is back with two of the best on the block.
March 02, 2017 | 10:56 am GMT+7
Cut Killer - Asia Tour 2017
Come and witness the turntable madness from the Godfather of French hip hop culture.
January 17, 2017 | 11:12 am GMT+7
IFD: Hipfest HCMC
Feel the break beats this weekend with hiphop artists.
December 01, 2016 | 08:56 pm GMT+7
Mash up: Reggae v Hip Hop
A party dedicated to Reggae & Hip Hop with blended styles to lift you up all night.
