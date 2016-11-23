VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag hip hop
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Jay-Z leads Grammy nods as hip-hop dominates

Hiphop dominates the Grammys for the first time.

Hip-hop & Trap: Trap Room 9

An explosive night with Vietnam's trap and hip-hop stars.

Hip-hop is life: The Vietnamese rappers pushing cultural boundaries

Young artists in Ho Chi Minh City are venting their raw emotions and showing off their raw talent on the mic.
May 07, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Piu Piu presents Bobby D and Tizone

Piu Piu Hip Hop Friday is back with two of the best on the block.
March 02, 2017 | 10:56 am GMT+7

Cut Killer - Asia Tour 2017

Come and witness the turntable madness from the Godfather of French hip hop culture.
January 17, 2017 | 11:12 am GMT+7

IFD: Hipfest HCMC

Feel the break beats this weekend with hiphop artists.
December 01, 2016 | 08:56 pm GMT+7

Mash up: Reggae v Hip Hop

A party dedicated to Reggae & Hip Hop with blended styles to lift you up all night.
November 24, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
 
go to top