Vietnam attempts to swerve tax hike on steel exports to US

Trump has until April to decide whether or not to slap further steel tariffs on 12 countries, including Vietnam.

Vietnam mulls environmental tax hike on petroleum products, plastic bags

Spending on environmental protection has not kept pace with significant tax increases.

Uber hikes fares in Hanoi by 50 percent

The move could cost the ride-hailing company its competitive edge in Vietnam.
November 14, 2016 | 04:32 pm GMT+7
 
