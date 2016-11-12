VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag hijack
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Passengers freed from plane hijacked by Gaddafi loyalists

Some crew, however, remained on board with hijackers believed to be loyalists of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 on board

The hijacker said he was 'pro-Gaddafi' and claimed to have a hand grenade.

Region on high alert after hijacking of Vietnamese vessel

The bulk carrier Royal 16 was attacked near the Philippines and six crew members have been abducted.
November 12, 2016 | 05:36 pm GMT+7
 
go to top