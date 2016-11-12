The most read Vietnamese newspaper
hijack
Passengers freed from plane hijacked by Gaddafi loyalists
Some crew, however, remained on board with hijackers believed to be loyalists of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Hijacked Libyan plane lands in Malta with 118 on board
The hijacker said he was 'pro-Gaddafi' and claimed to have a hand grenade.
Region on high alert after hijacking of Vietnamese vessel
The bulk carrier Royal 16 was attacked near the Philippines and six crew members have been abducted.
November 12, 2016 | 05:36 pm GMT+7