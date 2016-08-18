VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag higher education
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Is US university education worth all the investment?

There are more Vietnamese students studying in the U.S. than Canadians, but given the costs, is it really worth it?

To many Vietnamese, US still a top overseas study destination in spite of Donald Trump

Check out the facts and figures on why so many students are heading state-side.

Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in number of students in US

The country ranked 6th globally with more than 21,000 students enrolling in American colleges and universities last year.
November 15, 2016 | 03:55 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's unemployment rate rises to 2.3 pct in Q2

Advanced degrees don't guarantee Vietnam's young people long-term employment.
August 19, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7

Education authorities resistant to change

The proposal for general education reform put forward by the Ministry of Education and Training contains few significant changes.
March 20, 2016 | 07:14 pm GMT+7
 
go to top