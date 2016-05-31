VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag heroin smuggling
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam sentences 11 to death for heroin trafficking

The 19-member ring smuggled nearly 280 kilograms into China over two years.

Australian heroin smuggler sentenced to life in HCM City

A court in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday sentenced an Australian man to life in prison for attempting to smuggle 3.5 ...
 
go to top