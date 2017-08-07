VnExpress International
Exhibition: Utopia Land

Meet dreamers from around the world.

MAP-Talk 2: The Open Interlace

Second MAP talk at Heritage Space

Film screening: Development failures and challenges

Short documentaries on housing failures and challenges facing developing countries.
September 22, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7

Opening: Month of arts practice

Compose, test and practice new ideas.
September 22, 2017 | 11:05 am GMT+7

Film screening: The Human scale

With follow-up discussions on urban sociology. 
September 22, 2017 | 11:03 am GMT+7

Intransmission Hanoi

‘intransmission’ is a series of experimental multidisciplinary live art shows exploring individual perception and collective experience. Its first edition will take place in Hanoi.
August 28, 2017 | 04:06 pm GMT+7

Hidden Beat: Smooth, smooth, smooth

Hidden Beat with multi-talented artist Stanford Reid. 
August 07, 2017 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
 
