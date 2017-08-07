The most read Vietnamese newspaper
heritage space
Exhibition: Utopia Land
Meet dreamers from around the world.
MAP-Talk 2: The Open Interlace
Second MAP talk at Heritage Space
Film screening: Development failures and challenges
Short documentaries on housing failures and challenges facing developing countries.
September 22, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Opening: Month of arts practice
Compose, test and practice new ideas.
September 22, 2017 | 11:05 am GMT+7
Film screening: The Human scale
With follow-up discussions on urban sociology.
September 22, 2017 | 11:03 am GMT+7
Intransmission Hanoi
‘intransmission’ is a series of experimental multidisciplinary live art shows exploring individual perception and collective experience. Its first edition will take place in Hanoi.
August 28, 2017 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
Hidden Beat: Smooth, smooth, smooth
Hidden Beat with multi-talented artist Stanford Reid.
August 07, 2017 | 04:06 pm GMT+7