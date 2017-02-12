VnExpress International
S.Korea's ex-president Park to be called as witness in Samsung heir's appeal

Park did not appear as a witness at Lee's lower court trial, and Choi had declined to give testimony.

Like father, like son: Samsung heir convicted

Prosecutors had demanded a 12-year sentence, but Lee was jailed for five years.

Verdict for Samsung heir weighs on telecom giant

Prosecutors have demanded a 12-year sentence for Samsung's 49-year-old 'crown prince.'
August 23, 2017 | 02:21 pm GMT+7

Samsung heir to be quizzed again over corruption scandal

The 48-year-old will be summoned again Monday morning.
February 12, 2017 | 03:19 pm GMT+7
 
